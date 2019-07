Texas Game Wardens say rescue crews are currently searching for a man who dove into Lewisville Lake and never resurfaced.

Investigators said the 32-year-old man jumped into the water around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Officials said the man was on a party boat with other people when he dove into the water.

The Lewisville Fire Department is currently assisting the Texas Game Wardens with the search.

Couple Recovers Wedding Ring Lost in Hawaii