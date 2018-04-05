Rescue Crews Pull Man From Construction Trench in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Rescue Crews Pull Man From Construction Trench in Dallas

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Rescue Crews Pull Man From Construction Trench in Dallas

    The Dallas Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team saved a man Thursday afternoon after he fell 20 feet down into a construction trench. (Published 32 minutes ago)

    The Dallas Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team saved a man Thursday afternoon after he fell 20 feet down into a construction trench.

    This happened near Hi Line Drive and Interstate 35-E in Dallas, not far from the American Airlines Center.

    Video from the Texas Sky Ranger showed the man moving and talking to rescue crews as they worked to lift him out of the trench.

    Dallas Fire Rescue later released a statement on Twitter saying that the man did receive non-life threatening injuries, and that he should be okay.

    Mom Arrested for Using Stun Gun on Son: Police

    [NATL] 'Get Up. It's Jesus' Day.' Mom Arrested for Using Stun Gun on Son: Police

    A mother allegedly shocked her teenage son with a stun gun when she tried to wake him up for Easter, according to Phoenix police. Sharron Dobbins, 40, said she only used the noise from the stun gun to try to wake her two sons.

    (Published Thursday, April 5, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices