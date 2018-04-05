Rescue Crews Pull Man From Construction Trench in Dallas

The Dallas Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team saved a man Thursday afternoon after he fell 20 feet down into a construction trench. (Published 32 minutes ago)

This happened near Hi Line Drive and Interstate 35-E in Dallas, not far from the American Airlines Center.

Video from the Texas Sky Ranger showed the man moving and talking to rescue crews as they worked to lift him out of the trench.

Dallas Fire Rescue later released a statement on Twitter saying that the man did receive non-life threatening injuries, and that he should be okay.

