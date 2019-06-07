The news conference is expected to begin at about 3 p.m. Before that time, from time to time, the signal may go black. This is normal and the video should return soon.

Representatives for former Fort Worth Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald say they're suing the city after he was terminated last month.

According to a statement released ahead of the news conference, Fitzgerald's reps will address Fort Worth Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa's May 20, 2019 Memorandum terminating the chief for alleged cause.

After his termination, Fitzgerald told NBC 5 that he had no warning the termination was coming, that he'd done nothing wrong and that he anticipated taking legal action against the city.

Fitzgerald's attorney said last month the termination was retaliation and accused the city of destroying evidence.

It is not clear if Fitzgerald plans to speak at the news conference.

