Report Expected Tuesday into Deadly Southwest Incident

NTSB investigators look over an engine that suffered a catastrophic failure in flight in April 2018. Pieces of the engine damaged the window, visible, top left, where a passenger was partially sucked out of the airplane.

Federal investigators will present their findings Tuesday in a deadly accident involving a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas in April 2018 that killed at 43-year-old woman.

Jennifer Riordan, a bank executive, wife and mother of two, was killed when she was partially sucked out of a window of Southwest Flight 1380 after the left engine exploded and a piece of shrapnel from the fan blade tore a hole in the airplane’s fuselage.

The official investigation into the event, the first deadly incident involving a Southwest flight, is expected to reach its conclusion Tuesday when investigators present their findings to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Southwest pilot at the helm of Flight 1380, Capt. Tammie Jo Shults, has been widely commended for safely landing the plane despite the damage it had sustained.

Shults noted in her recently published book 'Nerves of Steel' that the shock from the blown engine was so violent she thought there had been a midair collision, according to a report in The Dallas Morning News.

"We couldn't see, we couldn't breathe, and a piercing pain stabbed our ears, all while the aircraft snapped into a rapid roll and skidded hard to the left as the nose of the aircraft pitched over, initiating a dive toward the ground," Shults recounted in 'Nerves of Steel,' according to the DMN report.

Two passengers on board the flight, including Andrew Needum, a firefighter from Celina, were also lauded as heroes for their effort to pull Riordan back into the airplane during the violent ordeal.