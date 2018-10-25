Report: 3 NTX Counties Rank in Most Domestic Violence Deaths

Last year, 136 women were killed by male intimate partners in 42 Texas counties. Three North Texas counties were in the top five counties with the most fatalities. On Thursday, a more detailed report, called the Honoring Texas Victims report, will be released of the study's findings. (Published 4 hours ago)

A report set to be released Thursday will reveal trends and offer a statewide perspective of domestic violence last year in Texas. Three North Texas counties ranked in the top five for most domestic violence-related deaths, according to last year’s report.

The latest Honoring Texas Victims report by the Texas Council on Family Violence is set to be released at noon.

The report for 2017 noted there were 12 deaths in Tarrant County, eight deaths in Dallas County and seven deaths in Collin County. The top two counties were Harris and Bexar counties with 29 deaths and 18 deaths, respectively.

Last year, 136 women were killed last year by their male partners in 42 Texas counties, the report said.

In the report's fatality listings for Collin County was Meredith Hight, the 27-year-old woman who was killed by her estranged husband Spencer Hight at a Super Bowl party she was hosting. Spencer was fatally shot by police officers.

For Dallas County, the report included Janeera Gonzalez, the 20-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting on the North Lake College campus. Her father told NBC 5 that the alleged shooter, Adrian Torres, was stalking her for years. He fatally shot himself on campus. North Lake Shooting Victim's Family Wants Answers

The report also detailed other domestic violence incidents last year: seven other people were injured, 15 others were killed and 211 children lost a parent to domestic violence, the report said. Seventy-percent of perpetrators killed their partners at home, the report said. Plano Shooting Victim Trying to Build a Better Life: Mother

A day-long seminar presented by Denton County Friends of the Family will be held Thursday to provide the most advanced and current knowledge for practitioners in the areas of batter intervention and prevention, law enforcement, probation, parole, legal and other social services working directly or indirectly with family violence offenders.

If you need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or TTY 1-800-787-3224. More resources and information are here.