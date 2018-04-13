Rep. Helen Giddings Hosts Summit for African American Women

When Texas House Representative Helen Giddings (D-Dallas) decided not to run again, she told NBC 5 that she planned on doing something to help empower women.

Tomorrow, she kicks that off. Along with the University of North Texas at Dallas Foundation, she will present the Inaugural Women’s Leadership Summit. The theme is “Making a difference, while rising to the top.” More than 100 African American women will be at the event.

Asia Rodgers is one of the women who registered.

“I hope to grow as a leader,” said Rodgers.

N. Carolina Reporter Takes on Tarantula Burger Challenge

One intrepid reporter from WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, decided to take on Bull City Burger’s Exotic Meats Month challenge by eating a burger garnished with an oven-roasted tarantula. (Published Friday, April 13, 2018)

There will be speakers including Cynthia Marshall, the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. Industry experts will give Rodgers and the other women attending the opportunity to learn about finance, politics, social media, and branding.

“It is when you come together and network and learn and share ideas, it is where you can make the biggest impact in the world,” Rodgers added.

Tonight is the kick-off event. The Disc Jockey known as Poison Ivy will be in charge of the music. She is the first female DJ for the Dallas Mavericks.

“This is my little way of when the woman walk in there, they are like, ah man, we are all girl power down to the DJ,” said Poison Ivy.

She tells NBC 5 she wanted to be part of the event.

“Anytime that I have the opportunity to spend time around progressive like-minded women, why not? You know that is kind of the hub in which all these energies bubble,” she added.

The summit runs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel.