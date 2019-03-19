Rental Car Stolen in Plano With Small Dog Inside

Plano police are looking for a missing rental car that was stolen Tuesday afternoon with a dog inside.
Officials said the owner of the dog stopped at a store on the 3300 block of Central Expressway at about 2 p.m., leaving the dog inside the car with the car's engine running.
When the woman exited the store, she said both the car and her 2-year-old Shih Tzu named "Prince" were gone.
Police are now looking for the woman's rental car, a 2017 white Ford Focus sedan with California license plate 7XIF200.
The dog, who had recently been groomed, has a red cherry on his left eye and was wearing a green shirt and a red harness. Prince does not have a chip or collar with tags.
If you have any information as to the identity and/or location of this suspects, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a person with an active felony warrant or information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. You can remain anonymous.