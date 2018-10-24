Remnants From Willa Could Bring Flooding and Strong Storms to the US

Hurricane Willa slammed into Mexico’s Pacific coast Tuesday night with destructive winds and flooding rain. While it has weakened into a tropical depression early Wednesday, torrential rain continues in west-central Mexico.

The U.S. is next in line to see its effects. Willa will enhance rainfall in Texas and likely along the Gulf Coast through the day Wednesday, then to the Carolinas and Florida Friday, before making its final stop into the Atlantic Ocean later this weekend.

For the East Coast, it could become the season’s first nor’easter as it encounters colder air. This would mean coastal flooding, significant amounts of rain and strong winds to parts of Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City. Snow will be possible over the interior northeast.