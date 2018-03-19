Remember To Anchor Your TV And Furniture

About every 30 minutes, a fallen TV or tipped furniture hurts a child in the U.S. An extra step of mounting your TV or furniture to the wall can help prevent serious injury to children. (Published 3 minutes ago)

As income tax return checks come in, more families are buying things like furniture or new TV's.

There's an important safety reminder, make sure your new furniture or TV is properly anchored.

Often times toddlers pull out dresser drawers and use them to climb to reach something or just for fun.

Even flat screen TVs can be dangerous if they tip over. They're heavy enough to injure or even crush a child.

"All TV's that are not wall mounted should still be anchored to the wall. And if the TV is on top of furniture that could tip over, attach it to the wall as well. It's a simple installation that will take you about 10 minutes," said Jim Willcox of Consumer Reports.

Anti-tip devices generally cost between $5 and $25, and are easy to install. They could save your child's life.