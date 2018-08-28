Relief in Balch Springs After Former Police Officer Convicted of Murder

The Balch Springs officials declined to comment after the murder conviction of a white former police officer who killed an unarmed black teenager last year, but neighbors at the scene of the shooting say they are pleased with the verdict. (Published 2 hours ago)

Neighbors on the street where a 15-year-old African American was killed last year by a Balch Springs Police Officers said Tuesday they are pleased with the guilty verdict for that officer.

Roy Oliver was fired by the Balch Springs Police Chief after the April 2017 incident on Baron Drive where teenager Jordan Edwards was leaving a party.

Testimony at his trial showed that Oliver fired into the car where Edwards was a passenger.

Resident James Jones said he heard the gunshots and went outside to investigate what happened right in front of his home.

“And they was backing up, like they was trying to get away or something,” Jones said. “I feel like they aught to throw the book at him.”

The jury that found Oliver guilty began hearing additional evidence in the sentencing phase of his trial Tuesday afternoon. Oliver could receive up to life in prison.

Armando Frausto and his wife Maria have paid close attention to information about the incident that happened on the street where they have lived since their house was built.

“We’ve been here 46 years and we never have called the cops one time,” Armando Frausto said.

The couple believes the one time police did visit their street should have ended differently.

“The young man, he wasn’t doing anything. He was just at a party right there,” Maria Frausto said. “I think it was just the right verdict for me.”

Another neighbor who did not want to be identified said there was a very large crowd for that party and it was very chaotic on Baron Drive when police arrived. She said the residents moved out of the house where the party was held just days after the shooting.

William Burks moved into it. He said he found a giant mess to clean up.

“The backyard was trashed with all kind of beer bottles and all that and everything. And the inside was just destroyed, looked like they had a bunch of fights in the house or something,” Burks said.

But Burks said he felt the rare guilty verdict for a former police officer was appropriate.

“I think they aught to be held accountable for a lot of things,” Burks said.

Balch Springs city officials said the Police Chief would issue a statement Wednesday on behalf of the city.