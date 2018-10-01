Airport staff look at a destroyed engine on Southwest Airlines flight 1380 in Philadelphia.

Air-safety regulators have ordered more-intensive checks on engines that power thousands of older Boeing Co. 737 planes after an exploding turbine on a Southwest Airlines Co. flight caused the death of a passenger earlier this year.

The European Aviation Safety Agency starting on Oct. 5 will require CFM56 engines to undergo inspections every 1,600 flight cycles, down from 3,000, according to its website. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Monday issued a matching order that takes effect Oct. 16.

