Regulators Speed Up Inspections on Engines Tied to Fatal Southwest Accident in April - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Regulators Speed Up Inspections on Engines Tied to Fatal Southwest Accident in April

Published 45 minutes ago

    Airport staff look at a destroyed engine on Southwest Airlines flight 1380 in Philadelphia.

    Air-safety regulators have ordered more-intensive checks on engines that power thousands of older Boeing Co. 737 planes after an exploding turbine on a Southwest Airlines Co. flight caused the death of a passenger earlier this year.

    The European Aviation Safety Agency starting on Oct. 5 will require CFM56 engines to undergo inspections every 1,600 flight cycles, down from 3,000, according to its website. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Monday issued a matching order that takes effect Oct. 16.

    Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

