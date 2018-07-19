Athletic trainers from around Texas and Arkansas are expected to gather in Arlington for the Southwest Athletic Trainers’ Association.

Nearly 1,100 trainers will continue their education for several days to tackle topics ranging from rehab to concussions.

Concussion protocol has been front and center with trainers for quite a while.

“We’re the ones driving these protocols in school districts and staying on top of what’s going on and making sure that we are also adhering to the law,” athletic trainer Bubba Wilson said. “We’ve had a law in Texas since 2011 mandating how we manage concussions in the public school setting .”

Athletic trainers in Texas are required to have two hours of concussion training every two years.

“Every school district in the state of Texas has to have a concussion oversight team that includes at least one physician and the athletic trainers employed in that school district,” Wilson said. “Every school district for 7 through 12 in public schools must dictate and state how they are going to handle concussions.”

Those trainers try to stay on the cutting edge of concussions research and treatment.

“We are learning that if we let them do some light activity, their symptoms may go away a little quicker, but there is a difference between light activity and full-blown athletics,” Wilson said. “So, that’s our role, to work with them and monitor them.”