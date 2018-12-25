Recycle Your Old Christmas Tree

As the holiday season draws to a close many North Texans have options when it comes to throwing out the tree.

Instead of just pitching the tree on the lawn and sending it to the landfill, several cities around North Texas invite residents to recycle the tree.

In Arlington, residents can drop off their old tree at one of two locations between Dec. 26 and Jan. 11. Trees may be dropped off at Calloway's Nursery at 4949 S. Cooper Street or at the city landfill at 800 Mosier Valley Road. The recycled trees will then be turned into mulch, which the residents can pick up for free in the spring. Read more here.

In Dallas, trees can be left curbside during normal residential pickup or taken to the McCommas Bluff Landfill or Northwest Transfer Station. Read more here.

In Fort Worth, trees can be placed curbside along with their normal weekly yard waste. Read more here.

In Garland, residents can leave trees at Garland's Recycling Drop-Off Center from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, or at the Wood Recycling Facility during normal business hours. Residents must bring a valid driver's license or Garland utility bill to show proof of residency. Read more here.

In Irving, trees can be picked up during the city's weekly brush/bulk waste pickup Dec. 27 through Jan. 11, or they can be dropped off at one of four locations: Cottonwood Park, Southwest Park, Hunter Ferrell Landfill or the Recycling Drop-Off center. Read more here.

In Plano, trees and live greenery can be dropped off between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 at Jack Carter Park, Old Shepard Place Park, Russell Creek Park and Schell Park. Read more here.

All cities ask that all trees should be free of ornaments, decorations, lights, tinsel, nails, stands and any other decoration before being offered up for recycling. Trees taller than 8 feet, that are left curbside, should be cut into two sections.

If your city isn't listed above, check out your city's home page for more information.