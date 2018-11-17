Recount Requested in State Rep. Race - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Recount Requested in State Rep. Race

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 37 minutes ago

    First-time candidate Joanna Cattanach has request a recount to try to unseat incumbent Morgan Meyer, Saturday, November 17.2018.

    Fewer than 300 votes are all that separates two Dallas candidates in a state representative race.

    Incumbent Republican Morgan Meyer has declared victory over Democrat Joanna Cattanach for House District 108.

    By the end of election night, Cattanach trailed by 440 votes, a lead that's been cut in half since then.

    “I was surprised. There wasn't a democrat to even run for this seat in 2016. None has even come close, ever,” Cattanach said.

    Just 220 votes separate the candidates, or two-tenths of a percent, well within the 10% margin of victory the state requires for a recount.

    Cattanach filed a petition requesting a recount.

    She also filed suit this week against the Dallas County Elections Administrator seeking a list of voters required to cast provisional ballots for a variety of reasons, including lack proper identification.

    “If we don’t know who filed a provisional ballot and we can’t get a reason as to why, if we can’t know, that denies our ability to have a free and fair election,” Cattanach said.

    Cattanach says she's prepared to foot the bill for a recount which is roughly $7,000.

    A recount likely will not happen until after Thanksgiving.

    Calls and emails by NBC 5 to Morgan Meyer have not been returned.

