Recount Requested in State Rep. Race

Fewer than 300 votes are all that separates two Dallas candidates in a state representative race.
Incumbent Republican Morgan Meyer has declared victory over Democrat Joanna Cattanach for House District 108.
By the end of election night, Cattanach trailed by 440 votes, a lead that's been cut in half since then.
“I was surprised. There wasn't a democrat to even run for this seat in 2016. None has even come close, ever,” Cattanach said.
Just 220 votes separate the candidates, or two-tenths of a percent, well within the 10% margin of victory the state requires for a recount.
Cattanach filed a petition requesting a recount.
She also filed suit this week against the Dallas County Elections Administrator seeking a list of voters required to cast provisional ballots for a variety of reasons, including lack proper identification.
“If we don’t know who filed a provisional ballot and we can’t get a reason as to why, if we can’t know, that denies our ability to have a free and fair election,” Cattanach said.
Cattanach says she's prepared to foot the bill for a recount which is roughly $7,000.
A recount likely will not happen until after Thanksgiving.
Calls and emails by NBC 5 to Morgan Meyer have not been returned.