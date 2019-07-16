Family and friends are grieving the loss of Former Dallas City Council member Carolyn Davis.

Davis was killed in a wrong-way collision in Southern Dallas.

Records show that the man suspected of causing the crash is a repeat drunk driver with a record dating as far back as 2005. NBC 5 looked into Jonathan Moore's background and his run-ins with law enforcement leading up to Monday's crash.

Police said they intend to charge 36-year-old Moore with intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault.

Air Force Major Charged With Wife's Gruesome Murder

The husband of a missing San Antonio, Texas, woman was charged with murder after authorities confirmed they'd found the remains 29-year-old Andreen McDonald. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested Andre McDonald, 40, just two days after authorities found a human skull and bones Thursday night. (Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019)

A look into Moore's records show that he has a long criminal history with repeated DWI arrests going back nearly 15 years.

Just three days prior to the fatal crash, a breathalyzer device and alcohol monitor were removed from Moore's car and ankle. He'd just completed a five-year probation for driving while intoxicated in 2013.

In the 2013 case, police said Moore failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. The 2013 incident lead to a judicial confession in which Moore admitted to driving while intoxicated that day.

During that same confession, Moore also admitted to driving while intoxicated in 2011. It was another incident in which a police report shows he failed a field sobriety test.

Moore then admitted to yet another offense of driving while intoxicated in 2005.

Moore's offenses also include driving with a suspended license and theft.

Hiker Found Alive After Disappearing For Four Days

60-Year-Old Sheryl Powell survived three nights in the White Mountains of California with her dog. (Published Monday, July 15, 2019)

Davis' pastor, Jerry Christian, said he's frustrated that Moore's admitted behaviors resulted in this.

"It says a lot about our system. There's a breakdown somewhere. Nobody that has had more than one DWI should be allowed to drive or even be on the street," said Christian.