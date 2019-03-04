Record Cold Expected Overnight

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

Record or near record cold is expected again overnight as low temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20s. The record low temperature for Tuesday at DFW is 20.

Tuesday will be cold, but there will be a good deal of sunshine and temperatures will climb into the mid 40s. Still well below normal for early March, but warmer that the 32 degrees that was Monday's high at DFW.

The trend is for warmer weather through the week. Above normal temperatures are expected from Thursday through Saturday, including highs in the 70s both Friday and Saturday.

