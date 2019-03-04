Record Cold Expected Overnight - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Record Cold Expected Overnight

By Rick Mitchell

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Record or near record cold is expected again overnight as low temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20s. The record low temperature for Tuesday at DFW is 20.

    Tuesday will be cold, but there will be a good deal of sunshine and temperatures will climb into the mid 40s. Still well below normal for early March, but warmer that the 32 degrees that was Monday's high at DFW.

    The trend is for warmer weather through the week. Above normal temperatures are expected from Thursday through Saturday, including highs in the 70s both Friday and Saturday. 

