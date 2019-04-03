Recalling A DFW Tornado Outbreak, Seven Years Later

On April 3, 2012 a tornado outbreak occurred in North Texas, focused largely in or around the DFW metro area. A total of 22 tornadoes occurred during the afternoon and early evening. Seventeen of the tornadoes were considered weak, rated EF0. This is video of a tornado in Dallas that picked up semi-trucks and tossed them like toys. (Published 30 minutes ago)

On April 3, 2012 a tornado outbreak occurred in North Texas, focused largely in or around the DFW metro area. A total of 22 tornadoes occurred during the afternoon and early evening. 17 of the tornadoes were considered weak, rated EF0. The strongest was an EF3 that hit Forney with winds of up to 165 mph.

At one point, there was a tornado occurring in Tarrant county and another tornado occurring in Dallas county. The National Weather Service issued a rarely used Tornado Emergency alert for both storms. NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock later said it was the biggest challenge of his career to cover the twin tornadoes in the two most populated counties in North Texas at the same time. NBC 5 showed live video of one of the tornadoes as it tossed semi-trailers through the air like toys.

The day began with a risk of severe storms with hail and strong winds being the main threats. As the day progressed conditions became more favorable for the potential for tornadoes. The intensity of the storms was actually helped out by a cluster of storms in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma storms created an outflow boundary that moved south into Texas. This acted as a small cold front that enhanced the strength of the storms in North Texas.

Despite the large number of tornadoes, there were no fatalities, with 29 people injured. Around 1,100 homes were damaged including 349 that were destroyed. The damage was estimated to be around one billion dollars.

