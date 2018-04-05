Ready By Mail: Breaking Boring Breakfasts

Many race the clock every morning trying to get out the door. We all look for faster ways to get ready every morning and the mail may be the best bet.

All week, NBC 5 Today has looked at mail order and subscription services that help you maximize your time when starting your day.

We’ve all heard of Blue Apron and Hello fresh, but what can the early birds do for breakfast?

NBC 5 found several options:

BACON:

Bacon is king on most breakfast plates.

Bacon Freak has a “Bacon of the Month” Club. Prices range from around $109 to $160 per three month period.

COFFEE:

Drift Away Coffee is company that will send you a tasting box to find out what is best for your taste buds. The company will then ship you the perfect coffee for your taste and lifestyle in flavors you may not have thought of.

You have options of weekly, monthly or every two weeks. You can get 22 cups worth of coffee for around $13 a month or 32 cups worth for around $18 a month.

MEALS:

Chef’d is a meal delivery service where you can receive fresh, pre-portioned ingredients that arrive at your front door refrigerated.

The recipes are from famous chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Duff Goldman or even celebrities like Lance Bass and Sammy Hagar. It’s a chance to spice up your morning with some decedent food and even many healthy choices.

The company has special meal plans designed by organizations including the American Diabetes Association and Weight Watchers.

Prices range depending on the meal and family size; two or four. Some start as low as $10 and go up to $63 for a fancy breakfast for four. There are cheaper options in-between.

