NBC 5/Telemundo 39 hosted the Reading With You Festival at a Dallas Boys & Girls Club Tuesday. The programs aims to stop the "summer slide" and encourage students to continue to read over the summer.

NBC 5/Telemundo 39 hosted the stations first reading festival Tuesday.

The reading festival, hosted at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD), was part of NBC 5/Telemundo 39's summer reading initiative, Reading With You.

Reading Partners Helps Young Students Improve Reading Level

Reading Partners works with children from kindergarten through third grade to help get their reading levels up to grade level. The group worked with NBC 5/Telemundo 39 on the Reading With You summer initiative.

The nine-week initiative aims to curb what's called "summer slide," especially in elementary school children.

Education reporter Wayne Carter and NBC 5 Today Co-Anchor Laura Harris were on hand at the festival to play educational games, reading to the kids and giving away books in hopes of spreading the importance of continuing to read throughout the summer.

NBC 5/Telemundo 39 Encourage Students to Read This Summer