NBC 5/Telemundo 39 Give Away Free Books, Host Reading Festival - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5/Telemundo 39 Give Away Free Books, Host Reading Festival

By Laura Harris

Published 22 minutes ago

    NBC 5/Telemundo 39 hosted the stations first reading festival Tuesday.

    The reading festival, hosted at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD), was part of NBC 5/Telemundo 39's summer reading initiative, Reading With You.

    Reading Partners works with children from kindergarten through third grade to help get their reading levels up to grade level. The group worked with NBC 5/Telemundo 39 on the Reading With You summer initiative.

    The nine-week initiative aims to curb what's called "summer slide," especially in elementary school children.

    Education reporter Wayne Carter and NBC 5 Today Co-Anchor Laura Harris were on hand at the festival to play educational games, reading to the kids and giving away books in hopes of spreading the importance of continuing to read throughout the summer.

    Wayne Carter and Laura Harris read to kids at the Boys & Girls Club in Dallas Tuesday at the Reading With You Festival.

