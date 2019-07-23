NBC 5/Telemundo 39 hosted the stations first reading festival Tuesday.
The reading festival, hosted at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD), was part of NBC 5/Telemundo 39's summer reading initiative, Reading With You.
The nine-week initiative aims to curb what's called "summer slide," especially in elementary school children.
Education reporter Wayne Carter and NBC 5 Today Co-Anchor Laura Harris were on hand at the festival to play educational games, reading to the kids and giving away books in hopes of spreading the importance of continuing to read throughout the summer.