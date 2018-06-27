Rattlesnake Hiding in Toys Bites Texas Toddler - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Rattlesnake Hiding in Toys Bites Texas Toddler

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    KTAB

    A 1-year-old Abilene boy was bitten by a baby rattlesnake hiding in some toys outside his home Tuesday afternoon.

    KRBC reports the child was bitten on the hand, leading to severe swelling and a trip to a hospital. Paramedics did not disclose the boy's condition, KRBC reported.

    Animal control officers were dispatched to check the property for more snakes.

    Investigators did not suspect neglect because heat is driving snakes to seek shelter in populated areas. Rattlesnakes have been spotted in several areas around Abilene in recent weeks.

