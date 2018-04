Animal control officers rescued a large rat snake that was trying to cross Main Street in The Colony on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Animal control officers rescued a large rat snake in The Colony on Monday.

The snake was spotted as it tried to cross Main Street.

Animal control officers were able to catch the snake and then released it into a nearby field.

In the post on Facebook, the police department even had a little fun with the post saying "Animal Control was called, and released the snake in a nearby field, somewhere near your house."

