Relief from the Heat! A Summer Cold Front Is Coming

Hang in there! We have just one more hot day to get through before a summer cold front comes in to give all of North Texas a break from the string of upper 90s we've been experiencing for the last couple of weeks!

Along and behind the front, there could be a few stray showers or storms, but the majority of us will not see rain. There's also no concern for severe weather.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Not only will we have high temperatures dropping into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for a few days, we will also have some comfortable mornings to enjoy. In fact, the low temperatures Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will get down close to record low temperatures! It's unlikely we will set any record lows, but it will sure feel nice those mornings.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

By the way, so far this year we have not had a 100-degree day at DFW Airport. That's quite a feat, especially since we're more than three weeks into the month of July. In case you're wondering, the last time we had zero 100-degree days in July was back in 2007!

We will slowly start to warm back up as we go through the second half of this week and into the weekend. By next weekend, we will also notice the humidity levels going back up. My best advice is to enjoy the break in the heat and humidity as much as you can.