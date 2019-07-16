As his trial got underway, a popular rapper pleaded guilty to two aggravated robbery charges, but insisted he is innocent of capital murder in the death of a Mansfield man in 2016.

Taymor McIntyre, also known as Tay-K 47, admitted he participated in a home invasion and robbery of 21-year-old Ethan Walker, but claimed he had no idea one of his co-defendants would shoot Walker, according to McIntyre's attorneys.

Walker's girlfriend, Alyssa Rowell, testified she was there when Walker was gunned down.

"I was scared, very scared," she said.

Rowell said Walker was playing a video game when a masked gunman dressed in all black burst in and demanded money and drugs.

Even though the two were cooperating, and Walker had his hands up, the gunman shot him in the stomach, Rowell said.

She then ran into a roommate's closet to hide and called 911.

Six co-defendants have already been charged, and four of them convicted.

At least one of them is expected to testify against McIntyre, who is now 19 years old.

In opening arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said the robbery was hatched by the girlfriend of one of Walker's roommates, who also was shot that night, and argued McIntyre should reasonably have known the robbery could have escalated to a shooting.

McIntyre's attorney Reagan Wynn argued the opposite -- acknowledging McIntyre's participation in the crime, but suggesting he is guilty of lesser charges -- not capital murder.

If prosecutors can convince jurors that McIntyre should have reasonably known that a shooting would take place during the robbery, he could be convicted of capital murder, even though he did not fire a single shot.

Capital murder carries a mandatory sentence of at least 40 years because McIntyre was a juvenile when the crime took place. For adults, it is an automatic life sentence without any chance of parole.

McIntyre's case drew national attention after a judge released him from jail with an ankle monitor, which he cut off and fled.

While on the run, he allegedly murdered a San Antonio photographer, beat and robbed a man in Arlington, and made a rap video in which he waved guns and sang in front of a wanted poster of himself.

The video has been viewed 174 million times on YouTube.

The trial is expected to wrap up by Friday.

The triggerman in the Mansfield case, Latharian Merritt, has already been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life.