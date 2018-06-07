Rangers Give Jon Daniels a Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels.

Daniels was hired back in 2005, becoming the youngest MLB general manager ever, at the age of 28.

The Rangers noted his track record, which includes back-to-back AL pennants in 2010 and 2011, as part of their reasoning for extending Daniels, despite the team's recent struggles.

"Coming into the season, extending Jon Daniels' contract was a priority for us," Managing Partner Ray Davis said, according to a statement released by the team. "Over the last decade, the Rangers have the fifth best winning-percentage in the major leagues and have gone to the playoffs five times in a period of success unsurpassed in franchise history."

Details of the contract extension are still unknown.



