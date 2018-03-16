Sponsored
Random Act of Kindness at Dollar Tree Leads to Friendship
A chance encounter at a Dollar Tree store in Abilene led to an unlikely friendship between an elementary school teacher and a man who picked up her tab as she was buying supplies to remind her students about good behavior -- it ended in a lesson for everyone. (Published 2 hours ago) A chance encounter at a Dollar Tree store in Abilene led to an unlikely friendship between an elementary school teacher and a man who picked up her tab... See More