The eastbound and westbound ramps from Interstate 30 to Texas 360 in Arlington are closed due to two jackknifed tractor-trailers, police say.

"Commercial Vehicle Enforcement inspectors are on scene investigating what happened and trying to get the ramps back open," police said in a tweet at about 1:15 p.m.

Drivers hoping to get to 360 north or south can use Collins Street or Texas 161 as an alternate route.

Officials have not said when they expect the ramps to reopen.