Ramp, Lane Closures to Affect Drivers in Downtown Dallas

Drivers in Downtown Dallas should expect closures affecting Interstate 35E and the Dallas North Tollway starting Sunday night, the Texas Department of Transportation says.

As part of the Lowest Stemmons Project various ramps and lanes will close overnight from Sunday through Saturday. Most of the closures begin at 9 p.m. each night and end at 5 a.m. the following morning.

The start time of the overnight closures will be delayed on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday to accommodate events at the American Airlines Center.

During the day, crews will close the Reunion Boulevard entrance ramp to Interstate 30, as well as various lanes on both sides of Reunion Boulevard daily from Monday through Saturday.

Additionally, the southbound direct connector from the Dallas North Tollway to I-35E will be completely closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

The Lowest Stemmons Project runs along I-35E from I-30 to just north of Oak Lawn Avenue.

Here is a full list of closures, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, from July 15-21:

Nighttime Closures: Sunday, July 15 through Saturday, July 21



Reunion Boulevard entrance ramp to eastbound I-30 will be closed from 8 p.m. till 5 a.m.

Southbound I-35E, various lanes between Hi Line Drive and I-30 will be closed from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m.

Southbound Continental Avenue entrance ramp to I-35E will be closed Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35E Continental Avenue exit ramp will be closed on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m.

Dallas North Tollway southbound exit ramp to southbound I-35E will be closed on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 21

NOTE: The above nighttime closures will be delayed until a later hour on Sunday, July 15, Wednesday, July 18 and Friday, July 20 to accommodate the start of several events at the American Airlines Center.

Day Time Closures: Monday, July 16 through Saturday, July 21



Reunion Entrance Ramp to I-30 will be closed from 7:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m. each day

Various lanes on both east and westbound Reunion Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. each day

Long-Term Closures

Southbound I-35E frontage road between Inspiration Drive and Continental Avenue is estimated to remain closed until the end of the summer. (South of Hi Line Drive)