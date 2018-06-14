Rally Held in Dallas Protesting Treatment of Immigrant Children

Dallas was one of many cities across the country to hold a rally Thursday night protesting the treatment of immigrant asylum seekers. (Published 31 minutes ago)

“We’re here to show solidarity with the children who need our help,” a woman yelled into a megaphone as a crowd of more than 100 people crowded under the shade of Dallas City Hall. Many held signs protesting I.C.E and immigration policy.

“It’s our duty to fight for these kids,” another speaker yelled.

They gathered to protest more than 1,400 children being held at Casa Padre at the Texas border, as well as those who will fill a tent city opening near El Paso.

“They need love,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Jenkins told the crowd he called the Office of Refugee Resettlement on Thursday, offering to bring some of the immigrant children to Dallas. “Because there's a tremendous capacity in Dallas to love kids, and see kids as children of God, and to love them just like their own kids.”

Dreamer, Sandra Araiza, was brought to the U.S. by her mother when she was 6-years old. She said it was easier then.

“To make the decision to come over is not because we want to,” Araiza explained. “It is because there's a need for it.”