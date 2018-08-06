Rain Expected This Week, But Is It Enough?

The good news this week is that North Texas is getting some much needed rain. The bad news: rainfall totals will not even be close to helping with our current drought.
Portions of North Texas could see up to 1-2 inches of rain over the next seven days.
A cold front will move into North Texas, bringing us a few days of rain beginning Wednesday and continuing through the weekend. The forecast shows rain will be periodic.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently in severe to extreme drought. The Palmer Drought Index is one of the products used to determine the drought status. It is a measurement of dryness based on recent precipitation and temperature.
Using the Palmer Drought Index, here is a look at how much rain is needed to bring North Texas out of our current drought status.
The Central Texas area includes the DFW area. According to this index, it will take 9-12 inches of rain to get our soil back to near-normal levels.
Since June 1, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has received 1.52 inches of rain. Normal precipitation from June through Aug. 6 is 6.21 inches, which means we are short by 4.69 inches.
Grant Johnston reported last week that the drought situation has worsened dramatically when compared to August of 2017.
Source: United States Drought Monitor
