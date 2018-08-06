Rain Expected This Week, But Is It Enough? - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain Expected This Week, But Is It Enough?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently in severe to extreme drought

By Samantha Davies

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    File photo.

    The good news this week is that North Texas is getting some much needed rain. The bad news: rainfall totals will not even be close to helping with our current drought.

    Portions of North Texas could see up to 1-2 inches of rain over the next seven days.

    Photo credit: NOAA

    A cold front will move into North Texas, bringing us a few days of rain beginning Wednesday and continuing through the weekend. The forecast shows rain will be periodic.

    The Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently in severe to extreme drought. The Palmer Drought Index is one of the products used to determine the drought status. It is a measurement of dryness based on recent precipitation and temperature.

    Using the Palmer Drought Index, here is a look at how much rain is needed to bring North Texas out of our current drought status.

    Photo credit: NOAA

    The Central Texas area includes the DFW area. According to this index, it will take 9-12 inches of rain to get our soil back to near-normal levels.

    Since June 1, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has received 1.52 inches of rain. Normal precipitation from June through Aug. 6 is 6.21 inches, which means we are short by 4.69 inches.

    Grant Johnston reported last week that the drought situation has worsened dramatically when compared to August of 2017.

    Source: United States Drought Monitor

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

