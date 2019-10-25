Rain Dampens Tornado Recovery for Some Preston Royal Businesses

First came tornadoes, then came the rain. Mother Nature's one-two punch is hitting businesses hard in the Preston Royal shopping center. It's been shut down for five days and counting, while they try to recover. (Published 2 hours ago)

First came tornadoes, then came the rain. Mother Nature's one-two punch is hitting businesses hard in the Preston Royal shopping center. It's been shut down for five days and counting, while they try to recover.

A massive effort is underway to get Preston Royal businesses, as well as the major intersection, back open. From repair work at Dougherty's Pharmacy, to restoring widespread outages that have kept so many doors closed.

"My biggest fear is that the power goes out again," said Jonathan Lenning, Dallas general manager of Steel City Pops.

A midnight text from Oncor brought good news for some like Lenning. For one small section, the lights are back on.

"It was both relieving and a little nerve-racking because I knew we had to scramble to get stuff ready," he said.

On Friday, Lenning and another employee worked to re-stock the freezer at Steel City Pops. Meanwhile its rain-soaked, still in-the-dark neighbor, The Toy Maven, packed up to move.

"It is sad to see that we had even more damage," said owner Candace Williams.

Two days after NBC 5 first visited, it's obvious that Mother Nature dealt another blow.

"The rain, once it hit, we fully flooded again," Williams said.

But new storage containers provide hope. After getting the all-clear from environmental engineers, workers are trying to salvage anything they can for a new, temporary location at Preston Road and Forest Lane, set to open as early as the end of next week.

"I'm just thrilled and excited and appreciative of everyone who's helping us bounce back," Williams said.

And that help extends to surrounding neighborhoods filled with tarped homes and piled up debris.

Crews are working non-stop through the rain and they're not alone. 65-year-old volunteer, Tom Kendra, hit the pavement, hoping to lend a hand.

"I figured that many of the homeowners, with this nasty weather, could use a little help pulling trees and junk out of their yards and see if there's a way I could give back a little bit to the community," Kendra said.

For The Toy Maven, crews will be working through the weekend to get the new location ready. The owner plans to show her appreciation with toys for their families for Christmas.