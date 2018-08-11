Storm Chances Continue Through Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Chances Continue Through Weekend

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently in severe to extreme drought

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

Published 2 hours ago

    The weather pattern will remain "unsettled" for the next few days. This means scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible.

    The rain will be hit and miss, so if you have outdoor plans it won't be a complete washout this weekend. Some locations will get soaked while others will remain dry.

    Considerable cloud-cover will help to keep temperatures down, but the humidity will remain high.

    The Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently in severe to extreme drought. According to the Palmer Drought Index, it will take 9-12 inches of rain to get our soil back to near-normal levels.

    Since June 1, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has received 1.52 inches of rain. Normal precipitation from June through Aug. 6 is 6.21 inches, which means we are short by 4.69 inches.

    Scattered storms through the morning and much cooler over the next several days. The highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018)

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

