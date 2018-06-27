Racist Regents 'Scapegoated' Black Football Players in Baylor Rape Scandal, Former AD Says - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Racist Regents 'Scapegoated' Black Football Players in Baylor Rape Scandal, Former AD Says

By Jennifer Emily

Published 22 minutes ago

    Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News
    Baylor University, file photo.

    Former Baylor University athletic director Ian McCaw said in a deposition that the school "essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal," according to a filing Wednesday in federal court.

    McCaw, the athletic director for 13 years, called a 13-page summary of Baylor's internal investigation into how the school handled allegations of sexual assault "phony." He said he was "disgusted" by the Baylor regents' racism.

    To read more on this story from our partner at The Dallas Morning News, click here.

      

