Race Car Stolen From SMU Campus

There's a frantic search for a stolen race car along with thousands of dollars of equiment taken from Southern Methodist University over Christmas break. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

A mystery on the campus of Southern Methodist University is causing a frantic search from campus police and shattered trust for some students.

During Christmas break, someone stole a formula one-style race car and expensive equipment.

A team of SMU engineering students design and construct a car that becomes a part of an international competition held annually in Nebraska as a part of the Society of Automotive Engineers.

“It's super frustrating,” SMU student Sam Biancheri said.” To hear something like this happening it definitely makes it harder on us. Especially considering all the work that went into it.”

Trump Answers Calls From Children Tracking Santa

President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 24, 2017. (Published Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017)

Biancheri is one of the students who worked on the car for months and is the captain of the team. He can’t imagine who could have done this.

“It's tough to say. I know it's a tough time of year for a lot of people,” he said.

Along with the car, someone stole a large trailer, tools, driver safety equipment, pit crew equipment and race fuel.

“It's going to make it tough for sure. Some of the parts we were going to reuse on this year's car so we're going to have to try to figure out how to make these parts,” Biancheri said.

The group is currently working on their next car but this theft means a major setback.

“It's definitely going to add a few more speed bumps and hiccups but we're going to have to do our best to move past it.”

2017: The Year in Review