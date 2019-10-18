Two people were injured when an RV crashed along westbound Interstate 20 near Great Southwest Parkway in Grand Prairie Friday morning.

The RV collided with another vehicle at about 10:15 a.m. before hitting the concrete median.

The collision destroyed the RV, whose walls were scattered across both directions of the median.

Two people in the RV were hospitalized though their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

