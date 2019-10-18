RV Crashes Into Vehicle, Median Slowing Traffic Along I-20 in Grand Prairie - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

RV Crashes Into Vehicle, Median Slowing Traffic Along I-20 in Grand Prairie

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    RV Crashes Into Vehicle, Median Slowing Traffic Along I-20 in Grand Prairie
    NBC 5 News

    Two people were injured when an RV crashed along westbound Interstate 20 near Great Southwest Parkway in Grand Prairie Friday morning.

    The RV collided with another vehicle at about 10:15 a.m. before hitting the concrete median.

    The collision destroyed the RV, whose walls were scattered across both directions of the median.

    Two people in the RV were hospitalized though their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices