Puppy Bowl Set for Friday on NBC 5 Today; Adoptable Dogs From Fort Worth Participating
Puppy Bowl Set for Friday on NBC 5 Today; Adoptable Dogs From Fort Worth Participating

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Puppy Bowl Set for Friday on NBC 5 Today

    It's Super Bowl season, but there's an exciting event to put on your schedule -- NBC 5’s Puppy Bowl on NBC 5 Today and Facebook Live Friday morning.

    These precious puppies from Fort Worth Animal Care and Control will race, each representing either the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots. The winner of the race will make the prediction for Super Bowl LIII.

    The fun starts on NBC 5 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m. Feb. 1 and on the NBC DFW Facebook page.

    Each team of puppies or adult dogs will wear colors representing each football team.

    Tune in and see pups from Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, which needs the public's help with adoptions.

    All adoptions are $10 at all locations from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3.

    Adoption fees include an initial medical examination, rabies vaccination, city license, micro-chip and spay/neuter services.

    Meet the Pups Participating in the NBC 5 Today Puppy BowlMeet the Pups Participating in the NBC 5 Today Puppy Bowl

    Adoption locations in Fort Worth are:

    PetSmart at 4800 S.W. Loop 820 at I-20W.

    PetSmart at 2901 Texas Sage Trail at I-35W at Heritage Trace.

    Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center at 4900 Martin St.

