Puppies in Cowboys Gear Have 'Puppy Bowl' in Rockwall

Patriot PAWS Service Dogs held a "Puppy Bowl" at their location in Rockwall to celebrate the Cowboys upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Thurs. Jan 10, 2019)

Paw-sibly the cutest Cowboys fans got together Thursday afternoon to celebrate the teams upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Patriot PAWS Service Dogs held a "Puppy Bowl" at their location in Rockwall.

The group was outfitted properly in Cowboys gear, some dogs wearing jerseys, others in cheerleader uniforms and more.

There was a small obstacle course and a ball pit, all the things puppies love.

Patriot PAWS trains service dogs for veterans, and they said they were inspired to hold the game after seeing other NBC 5 viewers celebrating the silver and blue.

If you'd like to submit your silver and blue photos, send them to isee@nbcdfw.com

Patriot PAWS Service Dogs is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit based out of Rockwall, TX that trains and provides Service Dogs of the highest quality at no cost to disabled American veterans.

