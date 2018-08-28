Moments after a jury found Roy Oliver guilty of murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, teachers and staff at Mesquite High School talked about learning their student had been killed. (Published 3 hours ago)

The punishment phase of trial started Tuesday afternoon for former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver. The jury that convicted Oliver of the murder of teenager, Jordan Edwards, is hearing testimony to help determine what sentence to recommend.

Testimony started with a string of teachers and staff from Edwards' school, Mesquite High School.

"I always remind my students that we never know when our last moment is going to be together," said biology teacher Ricardo Pelayo from the witness stand. "My motto is, smile like Jordan because that's all he did. He lit up the room."

Another teacher told jurors Edwards was a leader in the classroom, anxious to help, a good student, and a good friend. Another teacher testified that Edwards was "joyful, with the biggest smile". She said there is a void without him.

Mesquite ISD released a statement Tuesday: "Mesquite ISD is focused don meeting the emotional needs of our students and staff members as they cope with the many feeling stirred by the case surrounding Jordan Edwards' death. Our unwavering support and compassion extends to Jordan's family during this difficult time, and Jordan's memory will continue to hold special meaning for Mesquite High School and our entire community."

Oliver faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.