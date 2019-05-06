Public Meetings Set for U.S. 380 Update

After years of debate and discussion, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is closing in on a plan that could ease congestion on U.S. Highway 380 through Collin County.
There are two options on the table in McKinney including a proposed bypass and widening the existing highway. According to TxDOT, construction could begin in the next six to ten years.
TxDOT has planned a series of public meetings to give homeowners and business owners a chance to hear the findings of a feasibility study about potential plans.
McKinney:
Monday, May 6, 6-8 p.m.
Russell A Steindam Courts Building
2100 Bloomdale Road, McKinney, 75071
Princeton:
Tuesday, May 7, 6-8 p.m.
Princeton High School
1000 E. Princeton Drive, Princeton, 75407
Prosper:
Thursday, May 9, 6-8 p.m.
Rogers Middle School
1001 Coit Road, Prosper, 75078