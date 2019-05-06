Public Meetings Set for U.S. 380 Update

After years of debate and discussion, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is closing in on a plan that could ease congestion on U.S. Highway 380 through Collin County.

There are two options on the table in McKinney including a proposed bypass and widening the existing highway. According to TxDOT, construction could begin in the next six to ten years.

TxDOT has planned a series of public meetings to give homeowners and business owners a chance to hear the findings of a feasibility study about potential plans.

McKinney:

Monday, May 6, 6-8 p.m.

Russell A Steindam Courts Building

2100 Bloomdale Road, McKinney, 75071

Princeton:

Tuesday, May 7, 6-8 p.m.

Princeton High School

1000 E. Princeton Drive, Princeton, 75407

Prosper:

Thursday, May 9, 6-8 p.m.

Rogers Middle School

1001 Coit Road, Prosper, 75078