Public Meetings Set for U.S. 380 Update
Public Meetings Set for U.S. 380 Update

By Larry Collins

Published 12 minutes ago

    After years of debate and discussion, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is closing in on a plan that could ease congestion on U.S. Highway 380 through Collin County.

    There are two options on the table in McKinney including a proposed bypass and widening the existing highway. According to TxDOT, construction could begin in the next six to ten years.

    TxDOT has planned a series of public meetings to give homeowners and business owners a chance to hear the findings of a feasibility study about potential plans.

    McKinney:

    Monday, May 6, 6-8 p.m.

    Russell A Steindam Courts Building

    2100 Bloomdale Road, McKinney, 75071

    Princeton:

    Tuesday, May 7, 6-8 p.m.

    Princeton High School

    1000 E. Princeton Drive, Princeton, 75407

    Prosper:

    Thursday, May 9, 6-8 p.m.

    Rogers Middle School

    1001 Coit Road, Prosper, 75078

