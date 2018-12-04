Public Meeting Wednesday to Discuss Improvements to I-30 in Western Tarrant County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Public Meeting Wednesday to Discuss Improvements to I-30 in Western Tarrant County

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    All Dressed in White
    NBC 5 News
    Interstate 30 (file photo)

    Despite a national day of mourning Wednesday, the public meeting for proposed improvements to Interstate 30 in western Tarrant County will be held as scheduled Wednesday night.

    The improvements proposed will extend from Linkcrest Drive to Loop 820 in west Tarrant County.

    The proposed project would widen I-30 from a four-lane highway to a six-lane highway between Linkcrest Drive and Loop 820 in west Tarrant County. A continuous one-way frontage road would also be added the length of the project and the I-30/Spur 580 interchange would be improved to reduce congestion and improve safety.

    Maps and other drawings depicting the project alternatives will be displayed at the public meeting.

    Twerk Request Overshadows Historic Moment in Women's Soccer

    [NATL] Twerk Request Overshadows Historic Moment in Women's Soccer

    The first presentation of the women’s Ballon d’Or award, for the world’s best soccer player, was overshadowed Monday by a crude joke made to winner Ada Hegerberg.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Wednesday's public meeting will be held at the Covenant Classical School 1701 Wind Star Way from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and there will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions and share comments.

    The public meeting will be an open house format, allowing visitors to come and go at their own availability.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices