Despite a national day of mourning Wednesday, the public meeting for proposed improvements to Interstate 30 in western Tarrant County will be held as scheduled Wednesday night.

The improvements proposed will extend from Linkcrest Drive to Loop 820 in west Tarrant County.

The proposed project would widen I-30 from a four-lane highway to a six-lane highway between Linkcrest Drive and Loop 820 in west Tarrant County. A continuous one-way frontage road would also be added the length of the project and the I-30/Spur 580 interchange would be improved to reduce congestion and improve safety.

Maps and other drawings depicting the project alternatives will be displayed at the public meeting.

Wednesday's public meeting will be held at the Covenant Classical School 1701 Wind Star Way from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and there will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions and share comments.

The public meeting will be an open house format, allowing visitors to come and go at their own availability.