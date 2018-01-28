Public Hearings on Proposed High Speed Rail Begin Monday

Monday is the first chance for public input on a proposed $15 million dollar high speed rail project connecting Dallas and Houston. (Published Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018)

The idea of a Dallas to Houston trip by train in 90 minutes is intriguing to many folks. On Monday, the public gets a first chance to weigh in on the proposed high speed train project.

Public hearings will be held in Dallas and in Corsicana - the first two opportunities for public opinion on the $15 billion dollar project.

The trip between Dallas and Houston is one Texas Central Partners says 50,000 commuters make each week. That's why the company proposed the project, to significantly shorten that nearly four hour trip by car.

In December, the Federal Railroad Administration released a 1,200 page draft environmental impact document, which spells out potential routes and stations. The public hearings, ten in total, are the next step in the approval process.

Many Texas landowners have fought the project, resulting in the formation of the group Texans Against High Speed Rail, which is encouraging its members to attend the public meetings.

Monday's public hearings will be held at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, and Corsicana Middle School in Navarro County. Both run from 5 to 9 p.m.

Public comments are also being accepted online by the Federal Railroad Administration until February 19. You can submit online comments here.

