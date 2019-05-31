The end of the school year means graduation ceremonies and end-of-year performances at schools across North Texas. Video of a proud dad sent to iSee@nbcdfw.com caught our eye.
Destiny and her classmates at White Rock Elementary were singing Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me" from 'Toy Story.'
Mom Dominique shot video of dad Wayne singing and dancing along -- with flowers in hand.
It appears as if Wayne maybe helped Destiny rehearse. Dominique says Destiny didn't practice at home and they had no idea the class had even prepared a song for the parents.
"I was so shocked, he knew the words and moves," Dominique said. "He was not a part of the preparation for the performance, but did it to make our daughter smile and laugh."
Judging from the photos after the performance, it worked!
"My kids really adore him and we are all truly Blessed to have him be apart of our lives," Dominique said.