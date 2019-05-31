Proud dad Wayne really got into the end-of-year performance at White Rock Elementary, mom Dominque shot video as he sang and danced along with daughter Destiny and her classmates. (Published 2 hours ago)

The end of the school year means graduation ceremonies and end-of-year performances at schools across North Texas. Video of a proud dad sent to iSee@nbcdfw.com caught our eye.

Destiny and her classmates at White Rock Elementary were singing Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me" from 'Toy Story.'

Mom Dominique shot video of dad Wayne singing and dancing along -- with flowers in hand.

It appears as if Wayne maybe helped Destiny rehearse. Dominique says Destiny didn't practice at home and they had no idea the class had even prepared a song for the parents.

"I was so shocked, he knew the words and moves," Dominique said. "He was not a part of the preparation for the performance, but did it to make our daughter smile and laugh."

Judging from the photos after the performance, it worked!

Photo credit: Dominique Powell

"My kids really adore him and we are all truly Blessed to have him be apart of our lives," Dominique said.

