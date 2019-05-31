Proud Dad Sings and Dances Along at Daughter's School Performance - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Proud Dad Sings and Dances Along at Daughter's School Performance

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Dad Dances Along With Daughter's School Performance

    Proud dad Wayne really got into the end-of-year performance at White Rock Elementary, mom Dominque shot video as he sang and danced along with daughter Destiny and her classmates. (Published 2 hours ago)

    The end of the school year means graduation ceremonies and end-of-year performances at schools across North Texas. Video of a proud dad sent to iSee@nbcdfw.com caught our eye.

    Destiny and her classmates at White Rock Elementary were singing Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me" from 'Toy Story.'

    Mom Dominique shot video of dad Wayne singing and dancing along -- with flowers in hand.

    It appears as if Wayne maybe helped Destiny rehearse. Dominique says Destiny didn't practice at home and they had no idea the class had even prepared a song for the parents.

    "I was so shocked, he knew the words and moves," Dominique said. "He was not a part of the preparation for the performance, but did it to make our daughter smile and laugh."

    Judging from the photos after the performance, it worked!

    Photo credit: Dominique Powell

    "My kids really adore him and we are all truly Blessed to have him be apart of our lives," Dominique said.

    Daddy/Daughter perfomance for last day of Kindergarten

