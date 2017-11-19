Protesters Show Up at Cowboys Game to Take a Knee During Anthem

As the Dallas Cowboys stood for the National Anthem before Sunday night's game, a large group of silent protesters gathered outside the stadium to take a knee, Sunday November 19, 2017.

It was a show of solidarity for the National Anthem protest, first started by NFL Player Colin Kaepernick.

The group huddled together, outside of the stadium, fists clinched, down on one knee, and recited the pledge of allegiance.

"We're here to say Jerry Jones, if you force them to stand up during the anthem we're going to take a knee for them as we stand up for them for what you should be standing up for," said Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, Pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church.

The peaceful demonstration was organized by The Justice Coalition saying they want to focus on criminal justice, police and bail reform.