Protesters condemning the shooting death of Botham Jean inside his Dallas apartment by an off-duty police officer disrupted a city council meeting Wednesday, prompting a recess to quell the outbursts.

Dozens of demonstrators who said they want the city to establish a civilian board to review police conduct chanted "No justice, no peace," Wednesday, leading Mayor Mike Rawlings to temporarily halt the proceedings.

Rawlings and the City Council resumed the meeting after assuring everyone in the gallery that they would have their turn to speak at the conclusion of the council's planned agenda Wednesday.

Protesters condemned Jean's death, who was shot after the officer says she mistook Jean's apartment for her own.

Officer Amber Guyger was arrested three days later on a charge of manslaughter and has since been released from jail on bond.

About 200 people held a demonstration Monday. Police Chief U. Renee Hall in a statement the next day criticized the police use of "pepper balls" on that crowd.