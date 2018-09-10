Protesters Call for 'Justice for Bo' in Downtown Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Protesters Call for 'Justice for Bo' in Downtown Dallas

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    A group of protesters is marching through Downtown Dallas calling for justice in the shooting death of 26-year-old Botham Jean.

    The protesters, who number between 100 and 150, have peacefully marched from near Dallas police headquarters to the officer of the Dallas Police Association, where police are standing in front of the building.

    Earlier Monday, NBC 5 obtained an arrest warrant affidavit that offered Dallas police officer Amber Guyger's account of what happened Thursday night.

    "The number one answer that I want is what happened,” Botham’s mother, Allison Jean, said. “I have asked too many questions and I have been told there are no answers yet.

