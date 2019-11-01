Prostesters Disrupt Business at McKinney Movie Theater Following Teens Arrest

There was a brief disruption at a McKinney Theater Friday night after the arrest of a black teenager was caught on camera. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Protesters gathered at the Cinemark Movie Theater in McKinney following the arrest of 14-year-old Jasper Miller.

We’re told Miller and a group of other teens were asked to leave the theater for being disruptive, and that Miller refused to leave the premises even after police were called.

Cell phone footage shows Miller being taken to the ground and handcuffed in the parking lot by a McKinney Police officer.

McKinney Police later released body camera footage that shows Police telling Miller several times to leave the property before being arrested.

Protesters Friday night said they feel the officer’s actions were excessive, and movie theater management discriminated based on race.

"He’s having flashbacks. He’s not doing very well," said Lakeista Eaton, Millers mother. "He’s in counseling, he’s not sleeping very well, and along with the racist comments and criticism it’s not good."

NBC 5 reached out to a spokeswoman with the movie theater. She did not wish to comment on the incident.

Police say Miller refused to cooperate after being a given a criminal trespass warning twice, and they feel the officer responded appropriately.