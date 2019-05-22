Prosper Supports Latest US Highway 380 Plan

The town of Prosper says it now supports the latest plan for easing congestion along busy U.S. Highway 380.

The town council's resolution of support comes after months of disagreements with the Texas Department of Transportation.

The town was specifically against plans to run part of a bypass through Prosper, but supports the latest version that meets the council's wishes to remain within its current alignment.

This is far from final.

TxDOT still needs to complete an environmental study, and that will take at least four years.

Meanwhile, TxDOT is still accepting public comment on the latest proposal.

CLICK HERE to provide feedback on the proposed improvements to U.S. 390 from the Denton County Line to the Hunt County Line.