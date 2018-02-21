Prosper High School Teacher Accused of Public Lewdness

A Prosper high school teacher is out of a job after being accused of public lewdness by an off-duty police officer, McKinney police say.

McKinney police said an off-duty officer with another agency spotted "a man engaged in lewd conduct" in the restroom of the Taco Bell on the 6100 block of Eldorado Parkway on Monday.

The man, identified by police as 43-year-old Patrick Brian Kennedy, was arrested and charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

Officials with the Prosper Independent School District confirmed Wednesday that Kennedy was a broadcast journalism teacher at Prosper High School and that they investigated the claim of misconduct and that he is no longer employed by the district. The district did not say if Kennedy resigned or if he was fired.

"The District's highest priority is the care and concern of its students. When a complaint of misconduct of an employee is reported, the District works to perform a fair and thorough investigation of the matter," the district said Wednesday in a prepared statement.

According to Kennedy's biography on the Prosper ISD web page, which has since been removed, he earned a master's degree in counseling from SMU and his undergrad at Texas A&M. He worked for a variety of school districts before joining the Prosper ISD and was named the National Distinguished Broadcast Adviser in 2017.

Following his arrest Kennedy was taken to the Collin County Sheriff's Office where he was freed Tuesday after posting $500 bond. It is not clear if he has obtained an attorney.