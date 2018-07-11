Proposed Mansfield Development Causes Tension

A proposed development in Northwest Mansfield is causing tension between neighbors, the developer and the city. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

A proposed development in northwest Mansfield is causing tension between neighbors, the developer and the city.

In June, following neighbor outcry, the Mansfield City Council voted 6-1 to deny zoning changes that would have allowed for a more than 200-home development on a roughly 68-acre plot near Linda Jobe Middle School.

Nearby neighbors pushed city council members to vote down the project, worried the extra traffic and homes would impact the rural life style they've come to love.

"I think it's way too dense a development for this lovely little rural neighborhood and the infrastructure to support," Patricia Senn, who lives nearby, said.

But development will likely happen anyway and current zoning laws could allow for close to 200 homes. David Cook, the mayor of Mansfield, was among those to vote to deny the zoning change but said it was not an easy decision.

"If the developer does go through with the project, a straight zoning project, it's not going to have the same features the planned development contained," Cook said.

Under the plan that was denied, the developer promised not to build two-story homes near existing neighborhoods and to build a wooden privacy fence.

NBC 5 reached out to the developer, who did not return a phone call. The property's owner also declined to comment.