A proposed idea to build high school football and soccer stadiums in a public park is causing controversy in East Dallas.

The idea is being proposed by an organization called the Randall Park Improvement Community Group and calls for taking much of the existing green space at Randall Park and turning it into an athletic complex with a turfed football and soccer stadium, along with other proposals.

Renderings of the idea has been circulating online among neighbors in East Dallas.

Debra Bishop has a daughter at Woodrow Wilson High School, which is across Glasgow Drive from the park, and is one of the parents behind the stadium proposal.

"This is just the beginning," Bishop said. "We kind of got together as a volunteer group and came up with a plan that we all thought would work that would help our city and DISD."

The group is proposing to use private donations, along with funds from the city and DISD, to make the proposal a reality.

"We feel the effect of a stadium in our neighborhood would be devastating," said Barbara Cohen, president of the Friends of Randall Park.

Cohen said she was concerned what little green space is left for the public would be taken away.

"There really is something for everybody in this park and we just want it to stay that way," she said.

This story is developing and more information will be added shortly.