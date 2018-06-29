Property Owner Paints Over Deep Ellum Mural Depicting U.S. Marines

Residents and artists in Deep Ellum are outraged that a beloved mural depicting U.S. Marines has been painted over. The artist behind the work said the property owner told him it didn't fit with his vision of Deep Ellum, Friday, June 29, 2018.

In Deep Ellum, murals are more than works of art... they're part of the community's story.

"This is our way of communicating, our way of expressing ourselves," said local artists Preston Pannek.

On Friday Pannek felt like a piece of that story was erased. The mural he worked tirelessly to paint on a wall outside the Green Room was covered up with black paint.

Neighborhood residents and artists are outraged.

"I was pretty upset, really hurt," Pannek said. "I know the neighborhood's really hurt. I just don't understand why."

Pannek said he spoke with Westdale property manager Chuck Hixon on Friday when he heard rumors it was coming down.



"Right off the bat he was extremely rude and said 'it's gone. There is nothing I can do about it,'" said Pannek.



The mural depicted a group of U.S. Marines in Desert Storm. The group is standing in a circle with a large American flag in the background watching a soldier break dance.

NBC 5 reached out to Westdale to ask why the mural was painted over. Our request for a comment was denied.

Pannek said he was told that Westdale did not believe the mural fit with the company's vision of Deep Ellum.



"Painting over a veterans mural and an American flag three days before the 4th of July with no reason and painting it black? You may as well just take a flag and burn it somewhere," Pannek said.